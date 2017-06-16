Preston's Muslim community shows kindness across the city

The Muslim community in Preston has shown immense levels of generosity for good causes both in the city and across the globe.

The children of Quwwatul Islam Madressa, with the help of the wider Muslim community, have raised a staggering £17,000 for the orphan victims of Ebola in Sierra Leone, collected huge amounts of food for the local Salvation Army food bank in Preston and raised £400 for Crackerjacks Children’s Trust, which supports children with disabilities.

Imam Khalid Ibrahim, headteacher, said: “In Ramadhan, Muslims go hungry out of choice through fasting. However, many go hungry out of no choice of their own. It was important that the children learnt to recognise these difficulties and also realise that there are always ways in which you can help. I am delighted that our small children and small community could make a big difference.”

Madressa teacher Hamida Vali added: “Ramadhan is one of the ideal opportunities in which to show the true colours of Islam and I am honestly proud to say that the children of the Madressa, together with the wider Muslim community, have truly done that. Due to their immense generosity, many of the most needy, not just in far off Sierra Leone, but even our close neighbours in Preston will now benefit.”

Peter Rankin, Leader of Preston City Council, said: “The Muslim community currently faces many challenges due to the political environment, however time and again they continue to demonstrate how important they are within the wider Preston Community and even further afield. This is a fantastic contribution by the Muslim community to worthwhile charitable causes, both in this city and elsewhere.”

The Salvation Army food bank nearly ran out of food and had to make an emergency appeal recently.

A spokesman said: “The food bank is delighted by the response of the whole Muslim community of Preston for their efforts in replenishing their stocks.”

