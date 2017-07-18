Preston's Holiday Inn supports Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Staff from a Preston hotel put a bounce into the step of Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal by choosing it as their charity for the spring quarter.

During this three month period, the team raised £620 for the appeal by being sponsored to take part in Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s annual Walk in the in the Dark event, which members helped advertise by draping a vinyl banner promoting the walk on the hotel’s ring road facing wall.

They have also donated stays and meal gifts as raffle prizes.

Cathy Skidmore, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s corporate fundraising manager, said: “We are extremely grateful to the team for its tireless efforts to help us raise both funds and awareness of our work this spring.”

The hotel’s general manager Michelle Lonsdale added: “The team here at Holiday Inn Preston has been delighted to support Rosemere this past three months. Some of us were fortunate enough to visit the centre and see the fantastic initiatives the donations will be used for. Most importantly for us when choosing a charity is how the team interact and identify with the cause and cancer is certainly something that has touched almost every individual who works at the hotel throughout their lives so we were all honoured to support the 20th Anniversary appeal.”

