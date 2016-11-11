Preston’s £50m vision for market quarter and new cinema gets go-ahead

Long-awaited plans to tear down Preston’s Indoor Market to make way for a cinema development have been approved.

Muse Developments Ltd submitted the major application to demolish the structure, along with the multi-storey car park and all but the Art Deco facade of Lancastria House on Lancaster Road.

Planning Council planning committee approved the plans which include 10 cinema screens and five restaurants in the southern half, with a multi-storey car park in the northern half.

Plans also include a retail kiosk opposite Lime House and a new public plaza linking to the 1875 canopy, and providing space for outdoor seating from the restaurants.

The approved proposals are part of a £50m revamp of the Markets Quarter.

Building work is set to be completed sometime in 2020.

Full details in tomorrow’s LEP.