Preston reportedly reject £8 million bid for Jordan Hugill from Reading

Preston North End have reportedly rejected an £8 million bid for Jordan Hugill from Reading.

The in-demand striker has been linked with a host of clubs this summer with the Royals the latest.

Two Birmingham bids have been knocked back during this transfer window with Wolves and Ipswich having also previously showing an interest.

After 13 goals last season, Hugill has already been on target three times this term and has been key to a bright start to the season under new manager Alex Neil.

The 25-year-old is set to be part of the squad for the game against his hometown club Middlesbrough today.