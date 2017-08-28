Preston pair Sean Maguire and Alan Browne miss out as Daryl Horgan makes Republic of Ireland cut

Daryl Horgan is the only Preston North End player to make the final Republic of Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Serbia.

Sean Maguire and Alan Browne were also part of Martin O’Neill’s original 39-man party but have not made the cut down to 25.

Both can count themselves unfortunate having been in fine form for PNE as they made a promising start to the season.

Greg Cunningham was also originally selected and was in line to make a long-awaited return to international football only to be ruled out after picking up a knee problem that required surgery.

For Maguire this was a first senior call-up having left Cork City to return to English football while Browne made his debut from the bench against Mexico out in New Jersey in June.

It was a game that saw Horgan handed his first international start, having appeared as a substitute against Iceland in March.

The winger is now in contention to face Georgia on September 2 and Serbia on September 5.

The Ireland squad head to Tbilisi on Thursday for the Georgia clash.

North End have one other player on international duty, Stephy Mavididi having been called up by England Under 20s for the games against the Netherlands and Switzerland.