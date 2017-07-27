Preston outdoor cinema event to take place during August bank holiday weekend

Have your say

It sounds like the perfect way to spend a lazy bank holiday weekend – sitting in your favourite comfy bean-bag in front of a giant cinema screen in the middle of one our city’s parks.

Within a short walk will be a host of catering vans and the more organised among us have the option to bring a picnic to enjoy throughout the day.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, the weather. But let’s not dwell on that and keep our collective fingers crossed that this particular weekend in August stays dry.

If you haven’t already guessed, an outdoor cinema event is making its way to Moor Park next month with three box office hits shown throughout Sunday, August 27.

There is free entry, although organisers are encouraging visitors to book a place to avoid disappointment.

And if three films and free entry isn’t enough, there will also be entertainment provided between showings whether it be a short film or a film trivia quiz.

The event kicks-off with cartoon super-heroes the Incredibles at midday followed by Marvel Comics offshoot Guardians of the Galaxy from 3pm.

The main event, at 6pm, is a screening of the all conquering Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The organisers said: “We’ll provide the entertainment for free, just bring something comfy to sit on!

“The giant screen will be sited on Moor Park Avenue car park facing the football pavilion.”

To book a place, log on to www.eventbrite.co.uk