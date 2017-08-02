Preston man to climb high Norway peak for Royal Preston Hospital

A Preston man is gearing up to hike one of Norway’s biggest rock formations as a how of support to his dad.

Josh Clayton, of Ribbleton, will climb 23km along Trolltunga (Troll’s Tongue) later this month to raise funds for Royal Preston Hospital and Leeds St James’ Hospital, which cared for his dad whilst he underwent a liver transplant.

The 21-year-old will be joined by his friend Jamie Thompson, 22, of Deepdale.

Josh said: “My father, who does not want to be named, had been ill since last April with what was diagnosed as a scarred liver and the early stages of cirrhosis of the liver.

“Over the next eight months his situation deteriorated to the point were his liver was no longer functioning and processing the waste toxins in his body, leading to Hepatic Encephalopathy. The symptoms of this were shocking and at times my father could not communicate, move or even interact with anyone or anything.

“He was transferred to ward 83 in Leeds and told that his situation and current health left him with less then six months to live if he did not receive a transplant as soon as possible.

“Just before Christmas my family were given the notice that a donor was available and that my father would receive a split liver transplant. After nearly 11 hours of waiting we were told the transplant was a success. Only to be told hours later that my father could not be resuscitated and was in a critical condition.

“Thankfully the medical staff at Leeds St James’ were able to solve the issue and my father was awake within the next 24 hours.

“Myself and Jamie want to raise as much as we possibly can for the amazing staff on this ward and to increase awareness and the effects that liver failure can have not only on the patient, but family and friends also.

“This was one of the hardest years for my family and for my father, we are so grateful for everything the staff on ward 83 did.

“This hike is not easy to do, but it is to honour my father and how strong and brave he was during his illness.

“The challenge will motivate me to raise more money.”

Josh and Jamie will fly out to Norway on August 21.

To make a donation visit http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/joshandjamie-trolltunga