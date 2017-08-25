Preston 'keeper Chris Maxwell misses out on place in Wales squad

Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has again missed out a place in the Wales squad.

Chris Coleman has called-up Barnsley’s Adam Davies as the third goalkeeper for the World Cup Qualifiers against Austria and Moldova with Crystal Palace's Wayne Hennessey and Liverpool's Danny Ward mainstays of the squad.

Maxwell has represented his country throughout the youth age groups and trained with the squad prior to Euro 2016 while Ward struggled with injury but didn't make the final cut and is yet to win a senior cap.

The 27-year-old has played every minute of Preston's five games in league and cup this season.

Four Preston North End players were named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their two forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Serbia.

Greg Cunningham's knee surgery has prevented him from making a long-waited international return but Sean Maguire, Alan Browne and Daryl Horgan are in the provisional 39-man party announced by Martin O'Neill.

Ireland are away to Georgia on September 2, then play Serbia at the Aviva Stadium three days later.

Arsenal loanee Stephy Mavididi is also in the England Under 20s squad for the games against the Netherlands on Thursday, August 31 and Switzerland on Monday, September 4.