Officials believe a house fire in Preston was started deliberately.

Fire crews were called to a fire in a terraced home on Wellington Road, Preston at around 3pm on Saturday.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the house was well alight and they used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman said the fire is believed to have started deliberately and an investigation has been launched.

No injuries were reported.