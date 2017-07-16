Preston Hospital team take on Yorkshire Peaks for Heartbeat

Hospital staff got their hearts pumping as they took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks for charity.

Kelly Baines, Anna Coulton, 37, and Angili Lanka, 45, all of Preston, who all work at the cardiology department at Royal Preston Hospital, climbed the three mountains across the border to raise £850 for Heartbeat.

Denise Moulson, Jane Masheter, Michael Evans, Anna Coulton, Angili Lanka and Kelly Baines

Kelly, 38, said: “It was an amazing experience with fabulous friends and family and made some everlasting memories. We are all truly blown away by the generosity of our sponsors, thank you so much everyone. Heartbeat is a charity very close to us all as Cardiac Nurses. Here’s to our next adventure.”

Lisa Riding Heartbeat fund-raiser said: “I would like to thank Kelly, Anna and Angili along with their support team for taking on the mighty three peaks challenge.

“We can’t thank you all enough for your support. The money raised will go towards the on-going work provided to local people that require heart rehabilitation by providing an exercise-based Cardiac Rehabilitation programme, fully supervised by trained instructors, to those recovering from heart attack, surgery or stroke and supports those at risk of developing these conditions.”

To fund-raise in aid of Heartbeat call 01772 717147 or email lisa.riding@heartbeat-nwcc.org.uk

