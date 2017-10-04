Preston hospital staff take on 30-mile walk for MND charities

Staff from two hospital trusts united in the fight against motor neurone disease (MND).

Julie Sala, MND nurse specialist from the MND Care and Research Centre at Royal Preston Hospital, along with her colleagues and ELHT Colne district nurses, completed a 30 miles walk from the city hospital to Colne Health Centre.

All money raised will go towards Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) and MND Care Centre at Royal Preston Hospital.

Julie, of Great Harwood, holds the cause very close to her heart as she lost her husband, Santino, to MND 16 years ago. He was aged 39.

She said: “The walk went brilliantly, everything went to plan, 35 walkers turned up and completed the full 30 miles.

“Among the 35 walkers was Consultant Neurologist from the MND Care and Research Centre at Royal Preston Hospital, Dr Suresh Chhetri, MND specialist nurses Pauline Callagher, Wendy Benett, and admin from the MND team Becky Smith.

“We walked together with my previous colleagues from ELHT NHS Trust Colne and a GP from Whalley Practice, Dr Onrust.

“The youngest member of our 35 walkers was Jack Gornall, who is 11.

“We do not have total as yet as money is still coming in. We have also done a few cake sales at work.

“We raised £7.500 last year so we are going all out to try and beat that.

“We are currently at around £4,250 on our Just Giving page online so we have a long way to go yet.

“This walk is in memory of a fantastic husband and father who didn’t get the privilege of seeing his son’s first day at school or his daughters’ graduations.

“Since his death, I have trained to be a nurse and worked my way up to be an MND specialist nurse.

“MND is such a cruel terrible disease which is fatal and has no known cure; leaving people unable to walk, talk, or feed themselves.”

To donate visit http://www.justgiving.com/teams/P2C4MND