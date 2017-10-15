Preston homes affected by water supply fault

Hundreds of homes across Preston are experiencing no water supply or poor pressure on Sunday morning.

United Utilities (UU) engineers have said it is "taking us longer than we expected to find the cause" and water tankers are going to be used in attempts to restore the supply.

However, there is no indication as to when normal service will resume.

The problems were first reported around 7am on Sunday, October 15 and are affecting properties in the PR1 and PR5 postcode areas.

A UU statement issued shortly after 10am reads: "We’re sorry if you’re still having problems with your water supply, we’re working hard to find the cause. If you do notice any leaks in the area, please call us on 03456 723 723 and let us know.

"We are dispatching our water tankers to start pumping water into the pipes in your area to restore the supply."

An earlier update said: "We're sorry if you're still having problems with your water supply, it's taking us longer than we expected to find the cause. Our inspector is working hard to identify what the problem is.

"You may have noticed that the water is coming out of your tap slower than usual or may have gone off altogether. We have one of our inspectors looking into this at the moment and as soon as we know what the cause of the problem is we’ll let you know."