Preston grandad cycled 315 miles for Age Concern Lancashire

A Preston grandad has taken on a gruelling four-day cycle challenge to raise funds for Age Concern Lancashire.

Roger Bessent pedalled around 315 miles around the Bay of Biscay, from Bordeaux in France, through to the port-city of Bilbao, in Spain.

The 64-year-old, who has four grandchildren, said: “I am a reasonably keen cyclist and I have done similar challenges before. I did a bike ride in 2011 for Derian House and another in 2012 for Kidney Research.

“I usually do them with my son but he was unable to make this one, so I did it on my own, with a bigger group of cyclists from around the country.

“It was much tougher than I expected. The first two days were fine, as we cycled through forests and camp sites.

“But the final two days were hard work as we cycled up steep hills.”

The father-of-two aims to raise £1,500 for Age Concern Lancashire.

He added: “I chose to raise money for Age Concern Lancashire, as I know one of its fund-raisers who works very hard for the charity.

“It is a great cause and well worth supporting.”

Roger runs two businesses, Gleeson Bessent Accountants, in Preston, and Little Rascals children’s nursery, in Fulwood, which have supported his trip.

