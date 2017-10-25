Preston girl switches on Blackpool lights for Rosemere's Walk the Lights

An eight-year-old Preston girl made the whole of Blackpool Promenade beam when she turned on the town’s famous Illuminations on the evening of Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s annual fund-raising Walk the Lights event.
Charlotte Hill, a pupil at St Anthony’s RC Primary School, performed the switch-on honours when, accompanied by gran Janet Hill, of Lostock Hall, she was among 300 walkers at the start of the lights in Bispham.
The group then marched or meandered the promenade’s full five miles to Starr Gate.
With entry fees and sponsor money, this year’s Walk the Lights, which took place earlier this month, is expected to raise approximately £5,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.
The appeal currently stands halfway towards its £1.5m target to fund a trio of groundbreaking projects at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire’s and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, which this year is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its opening.