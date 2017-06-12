Preston firm Farleys backs Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Law firm Farleys Solicitors found itself in the frame – literally - when it took on a new brief backing Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

The company, which has supported Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s work for a number of years by making it the beneficiary of its annual charity fashion show, will add a race night, sponsored walk, will writing scheme and any challenges taken on by individual staff members to get behind the appeal.

It has also set up a Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Farleys-Solicitors1

Antonia Love, partner at Farleys, based in Winckley Square, Preston, said: “As a firm, Farleys has been a proud supporter of Rosemere’s work since 2006 in which time, we have raised more than £13,000 for the charity.

“When we found out about Rosemere’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal, we wanted to show our support and do something special as Farleys is very much a local company that works to support the local community. We are therefore taking on the challenge of raising £10,000 towards the amazing work done by the charity.”

Cathy Skidmore, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s corporate fund-raising manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Farleys Solicitors as a fully- fledged charity partner for our 20 Years Anniversary Appeal. The company has made a very generous commitment to helping us reach our appeal goal of £1.5m.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal aims to fund the world’s most advanced robotic surgical system to enable more patients to undergo keyhole rather than open surgery.

The appeal is also funding a state-of-the-art research facility to give more patients the opportunity to participate in clinical trials and plans to modernise the in-patient Ribblesdale Ward.

