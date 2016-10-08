Preston firefighters tackle two incidents

Firefighters from Preston and Catforth tackled a fire in commercial premises today.

Officers called to School Lane, Catforth, were faced with an electrical fire and used two breathing apparatus sets, dry powder extinguishers, a hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the blaze.

There were no injuries and crews were at the scene for two hours.

Earlier, at 2am Preston firefighters attended a fire involving a mattress outside a house on Blackpool Road, Preston.

Nearby occupants of flats were concerned that flames were a danger to their property.

Firefighters used one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation.