Preston dealership Robins and Day supports Rosemere

Preston car dealership Robins and Day is the driving force behind a charity of the year partnership with Rosemere Cancer Foundation that has already seen it donate just short of £1,000 to the foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

Staff at the company’s Peugeot showroom in Blackpool Road have organised and hosted a classic car show, arranged a raffle, donated raffle prizes to Rosemere and have gifted £1 for every car its sales team has recently sold. With a good six months still to go on the partnership, the team is now planning a sponsored Coast to Coast bike ride to boost its contribution.

Cathy Skidmore, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s corporate fundraising manager, said: “We are immensely grateful to the whole team at Robins and Day for being so driven to make the partnership such a success.”

The dealership’s general manager Phil Walker said: “The whole of the branch here at Robins & Day Peugeot are extremely proud of our association with Rosemere. The engagement from the staff to get involved and think of new ideas to raise more money for the charity has been so pleasing to see and I hope we can blast through the £1000 barrier very soon.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal is funding a trio of ground-breaking projects at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital. It is Lancashire’s and South Cumbria’s specialist cancer treatment centre, providing all the area’s radiotherapy among other specialist care, and this year, it is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its opening.

Further information on the appeal, how to donate visit www.rosemere.org.uk

