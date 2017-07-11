Preston Crematorium's recycling scheme nets thousands for St Catherine's Hospice

A resourceful recycling idea carried out by Preston Crematorium has helped raised £5,000 for St Catherine’s Hospice.

The crematorium – run by Preston City Council - is signed up to a nationwide scheme which involves the collection and recycling of metals following cremation.

A large proportion of the materials can be used to make new orthopaedic equipment, while the remainder is returned for traditional recycling. The profits made are then shared out between participating crematoriums, and local charities are chosen to benefit from the donations.

Coun Robert Boswell, cabinet member for community and environment at Preston City Council, said: “As a council we are delighted to support St Catherine’s with this donation of £5,000.

“The money comes from recycling metal left over at cremations, including screws, nails and any artificial joints such as metal hips and knees. As more and more people have replacement joints fitted, the city council has to respond and be able to recycle the metal materials left behind.

“It’s fitting that we can do this in a sensitive and suitable way that helps local charities, and in turn helps people coming to terms with the loss of a loved one.”

Hayley Jackson, St Catherine’s Hospice fund-raiser, said: “This scheme is an excellent idea and shows the council’s commitment to being environmentally-friendly, whilst supporting a cause which cares for local people.

“We’re very grateful that St Catherine’s has been selected to receive this generous donation of £5,000, which will help in our efforts to help more people across Central Lancashire to have quality of life, to the end of life.”