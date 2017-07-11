Preston Central Prince's Trust unveil new mural at Caritas Care

Members of the Prince's Trust were delighted when the Mayor of Preston, Coun Brian Rollo, unveiled their work.

The youngsters had designed a mural for Caritas Care’s annexe in Tulketh Road and spruced up the garden area as part of the charity’s VIP project. To mark the completion, there was a handover presentation by the young people, followed by afternoon tea. The Mayor of Preston, Coun Brian Rollo added his hand print to Caritas Care’s tree and congratulated the young people.

A spokesman for Caritas Care, which supports children, families and the communities, said: “We were thrilled when we heard that the team had accepted both challenges and their idea of designing a mural was really exciting. They worked hard and interacted with VIP staff and the people who attend our day service, encouraging all to participate in the artwork project.”

Dawn Kerr, assistant manager at Caritas Care VIP, added: “Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience and we are really pleased with the finished product. Thank you to everyone.”

Anji Hesketh, Preston Central Team Leader at Prince's Trust, said: “Our young people loved the project.”