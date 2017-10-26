Preston car dealerships are on Santa patrol

Christmas is coming and three car dealerships in Preston are making their naughty and nice lists.

Preston Audi, in Nelson Way, Volkswagen Van Centre Lancashire, in Millennium Road, and Volkswagen Trade Parts Specialists, in Clifton Business Park, are on Santa Patrol, looking out for children’s groups and charities where some Christmas presents would help spread a little festive joy.

David Smyth, director of Swansway Motor Group, which owns all three firms, said: “There are a lot of kids out there, for whom Christmas isn’t the magical time it should be; sadly more than any of us would imagine and as a family business we just want to help make Christmas just a little bit more special for these children.

“The Swansway Santa Patrol is our way of giving something back to the local communities where we trade and we need local people to tell us about the children’s groups they believe would most benefit from a Santa Patrol visit."

To nominate a local children’s charity or group to receive Swansway Santa Patrol Christmas presents, email santapatrol@swanswaygarages.com.