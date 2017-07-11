Preston business donates more than £5,000 for The Space Centre

A Preston firm has raised more than £5,000 for The Space Centre.

Direct Validation Services, in Fulwood, chose the sensory play centre, which supports children with disabilities, as its annual charity, raising a total of £5,021.

This was achieved through dress down days, world smile day and a charity quiz and bingo night.

Natalie Ellis, a spokesman for Direct Validation Services, which is part of Ryan Direct Group, said: “I really enjoyed organising the events and raising money for The Space Centre.

“A family who attend there came to one of our charity nights and it was so heart warming seeing the children so happy playing bingo and dancing around. I’d like to wish The Space Centre the very best of luck in the future.”