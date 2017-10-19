Preston ball raises thousands for Breast Cancer Now

A man whose wife lost her fight against breast cancer raised more than £6,500 for to help beat the disease.

Jonathan Tinning, a Preston-based businessman, organised a Black, White and Pink Ball at Preston Guild Hall to honour his wife Joanne who lost her seven-year fight against breast cancer in 2005 at the age of 37.

Jonathan said: “It was a great night. We’ve raised £6,500 for Breast Cancer Now so far but we’re still collecting cash from our silent auction and we’ve had other pledges so I’m hopeful we will maybe double that figure once everything is counted.”

Des Grant and The Lorraine Crosby band provided entertainment during the evening, which included the auction and a raffle, as well as a three-course meal.

Jonathan added: “It was our biggest and best ball ever and as well as having a wonderful time, all our guests were helping to save lives and change people’s futures.

“Cancer has affected so many people and families personally. We’ve all been touched in some way or another and this is a great cause to support.

“I’d like to give a massive thanks to everyone who made the event possible and the Guild Hall staff who were brilliant.”

Next year’s ball has been provisionally booked for Saturday November 17 and people can still donate by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jonathan-tinning

