Preston Arts Festival is back for 16th year

It has now been going for 16 years.

And the annual Preston Arts Festival is about to return with a host of events and activities for everyone.

The festival runs from Sunday October 1 to Sunday October 15.

The festival will be officially launched by the Mayor of Preston Coun Brian Rollo in Preston Minster.

It will be followed by a free concert with music from classical string orchestra South Ribble Strings conducted by Louise Latham, modern and classic swing from the KTB Concert Band and inspirational gospel music from the ever popular One Voice Community Choir.

Each half of the concert will begin with a short Chinese dance by Luo Xueting.

The Festival is organised every year by Preston Arts Association with the aim of promoting awareness of the arts in Preston.

A spokesman said: “It provides a showcase for local arts organisations and individuals as well entertaining and enlightening audiences and providing opportunities to have a go at new skills.

“More than 50 different events will be taking place in the two weeks of the festival.”

These include music from New Orleans jazz to the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra via choral music, chamber music, and solo singing.

The final event will be a Gilbert and Sullivan group singing from the Great American song book.

A traditional variety show and the annual Celebration of Youth Concert are also among the events planned .