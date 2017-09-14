Preston accountancy firm supports The Foxton Centre

A Preston accountancy firm has offered its support to a local homelessness charity with a toiletries collection.

Professionals from Rotherham Taylor Limited collected six boxes of toiletries with a collection at their offices for The Foxton Centre, the firm’s charity of the year.

Amongst the items collected following an appeal by the firm were toothpaste, soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, razors, tissues and shampoo.

Chloe Greenbank, a Manager at Rotherham Taylor Limited, said: “The Foxton Centre makes a very important difference to the lives of the people it works with here in Preston, which is why we named it as our charity of the year for 2017.

“The generosity of our clients, contacts and staff will help The Foxton Centre in its work to improve the quality of life of people affected by homelessness and we would like to thank all those who contributed.”

Rotherham Taylor Limited held a programme of activities this year in support of the Foxton Centre, which has included a coffee morning, a £5 for five days’ food and drink challenge and a hamper collection last Christmas.