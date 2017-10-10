Power cut to primary school and 60 houses in Chorley

Power to more than 60 properties including a Chorley primary school has been cut after an electrical fault sparked fears of a fire.

Fire crews from Chorley and Horwich were called out to Chorley St James' primary school on Devonport Way at around 7.30am on Tuesday, October 10.

Parents are reporting that the school has been closed although Lancashire County Council were unable to confirm the closure.

Staff reported a burning smell around the office area as they arrived to work, say fire services.

The school was quickly evacuated and the fire service was called.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "It seems there was an electrical fault which caused the smell.

"Crews checked there was no fire and waited for Electricity North West to arrive.

"Electricity supplied to the school was isolated while they checked the fault."

Electricity North West confirmed that power had been cut to the school and another 60 properties in the area while engineers attempted to fix the problem.

A spokesman said: "We have had to remove the fuses at the substation which has resulted in the loss of power to properties in the Devonport Way area.

"Engineers are currently working to resolve the problem and hope to have power restored by 1pm."

Nobody was injured during the incident.