Poppies and biscuits

Winmarleigh CE Primary School pupils Robin, Amy, Tom and Jasmine creating pastel pictures of Flanders Fields
Children at a Garstang school enjoyed a Remembrance Day morning to honour the sacrifice of soldiers who died or were injured in conflict.

The youngsters at Winmarleigh CE Primary School participated in a carousel of activities ranging from baking poppy biscuits, handwriting about Flanders Fields, doing dot-to-dot poppy drawings and IT work.

Winmarleigh CE Primary School pupil Marley creating an article about Remembrance Day on her laptop

The pupils all joined together to create a giant school poppy.

One of the pupils said: “It is important to remember the soldiers who died or were injured in the war.”

Winmarleigh CE Primary School pupils Finley and Danny baking poppy biscuits

Winmarleigh CE Primary School pupils with their giant poppy

