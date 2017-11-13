Pop goes the city’s worst bottleneck

The latest piece of Preston’s jam-busting jigsaw was set to be put in place today, aimed at uncorking one of the city’s worst bottlenecks.

Lune Street became two-way, with the introduction of a new link road direct onto Ringway. And planners are keeping everything crossed that the new layout will bring much-needed relief for motorists caught up in congestion across town in Avenham.

From today, motorists leaving the St George’s Shopping Centre car park are able to drive down Lune Street and reach Ringway without having to endure a two-mile detour to avoid the controversial Fishergate bus lane cameras. And vehicles going up Lune Street towards Fishergate will have to give way to allow the downward traffic right of way. The two-way system is an experimental change which will be assessed in six months.

“The Lune Street changes should help resolve some of the issues that we identified during the trial period and improve the overall experience in the city centre for drivers and pedestrians,” said Coun Keith Iddon LCC cabinet member for highways and transport.