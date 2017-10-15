Poor water pressure still affecting Preston homes

Hundreds of homes across Preston continue to have poor water pressure after a fault was discovered over the weekend.

United Utilities (UU) engineers have said a burst water main had been found in Walton-Le-Dale but repair work has been ongoing since Sunday morning.

A latest update, posted at 7.31am on Monday, reads: "Some customers may experience problems with poor pressure throughout the morning as we complete the work and return everything back to normal. We’re sorry for the interruption."

The problems were first reported around 7am on Sunday, October 15 and are affecting properties in the PR1, PR5 and PR26 postcode areas.

A leak was discovered close to the junction of Hennel Lane and London Way.

An earlier update said: "Due to the complex nature of the repair to the burst water main, work will be on-going.

"Our team of engineers will remain onsite working hard to repair the leak as quickly as possible and in the meantime our water tankers will continue to pump water into the pipes to keep your water supply flowing.

"We’re sorry for the trouble this may be causing you and we will get your taps flowing normally again as quickly as we can."