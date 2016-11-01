Pool club proposal chalks up a success

Exciting plans for a new 1,000 membership pool club in Leyland have been given the go-ahead.

Business partners Phil Brierley and Gerard Byrne had submitted plans for the Leyland Pool Club to South Ribble Council.

They were proposing to transform a nursery school at the rear of 90 School Lane into the new venture.

Now it has been given approval by planning chiefs

Phil said: “Obviously we’re delighted it’s been accepted and look to move on now.

“People have been talking about it and everyone seems keen on it. They all say it’s a good idea and people who haven’t played pool for years have said they’re coming back. It’s got a good reaction.”

There will be a strong emphasis on youth at the new club.

Gas fitter Phil and taxi driver Gerard are both keen pool players and say there is a real need for such a venture in the area. We’re looking to provide a few pool teams for various leagues,” said Phil

“We’ll be looking to create an under 18s league so the youth aren’t playing against maybe adults all the time. We want to be a family club. There’s going to be tellies there with sports channels. Parents can go in and watch a football game.

“Youths will be supervised, we want to bring the youth through.”

He said the popularity of pool was huge and that such a club would be welcomed.

“Without a shadow of a doubt,” said Phil. “It’s crying out for it. “We’ve been talking to lads for ages. Ged’s been looking for premises for seven or eight years now. This one’s come about and the building’s fantastic.”

The new club will be a membership club.

Phil added: “Over time the number is going to be about 1,000. In the first 12 months we’re looking at between 500 and 700.”

Phil, 36, who is Leyland born and bred, said there were only two other clubs like it in the area – one in Preston and another in Wigan.

“There’s nothing round here,” he said. “Beyond that the nearest is in Blackpool. Myself and Ged have been playing pool for years and years and are always going out and about to various clubs and there’s never been anything like this in this area. There used to be a snooker club where Tesco is now.”

Phil said he expects the club to have around 12 to 14 pool tables.