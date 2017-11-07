Welcome for £500m Wyre power station scheme

A planned £500m gas-fired power plant in Thornton which backers say could bring a jobs bonanza to the area has been welcomed.

Wyre Power Ltd, part of the NPL Group, has announced the signing of an agreement with China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) at a high level agreement in the House of Commons. The power project at the Hillhouse Enterprise Zone in Thornton, could see 600 construction jobs and many other longer-term positions. The 900 MW plant couldpower one million homes and is set to be operational by 2022.

Thornton Councillor Tom Ingham, who represents the Marsh Mill ward, said: “It will be a great benefit to our area, it is always good when a major business is prepared to invest. It will be good for the Enterprize Zone as well, it is starting to pick and attract new business.”

Coun Rob Fail, the Labour councillor for Cleveleys’ Jubilee ward said: “If plans for a gas-fired power station go ahead, it would be great news for jobs in the area, provided the jobs are local.”