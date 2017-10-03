Second South Ribble councillor under investigation over social media posts

A second South Ribble councillor is under investigation for alleged “inappropriate” messages on social media.

Just over a week after Tory member Jim Marsh was suspended by his party over a message on Twitter, a Labour councillor has been reported for three photos on Facebook.

The Post understands an official complaint has been lodged about content on Coun Caleb Tomlinson’s personal page, some of it dating back almost four years.

It is believed the council’s monitoring officer has been asked to investigate whether the photographs are unacceptable on the grounds of sex, race and drugs. Coun Tomlinson will be asked to explain the posts and the council will then decide if any further action is necessary.

Coun Tomlinson told the Post: “I honestly don’t remember these posts, but then we’re going back almost four years.

“I wouldn’t knowingly post anything that is likely to offend anyone. Clearly someone has been trawling through my Facebook site and is trying to land me in it by misconstruing what was just a bit of fun.

“I’m extremely careful about social media after what happened last year. I will certainly look back and take down anything that might be seen as inappropriate.”

If proved it will be the second time the councillor for Bamber Bridge West has landed in hot water.

Last year he was reported for an incident outside the Stanley Arms pub in Preston where he was filmed having a spat with a doorman. He later issued a formal apology and agreed to attend anger management and alcohol awareness courses.

A council spokesman said any complaint would be looked at when the monitoring officer returned from holiday.