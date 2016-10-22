Praise for water firm

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard has praised United Utilities for listening to his concerns about the treatment of vulnerable customers during the cryptosporidium outbreak in 2015.

And, while the firm has yet to reveal the source of the outbreak, the MP has also welcomed a scheme that aims to support vulnerable and disadvantaged customers.

The firm’s Priority Services scheme supports people who may need additional support due to age, ill health, disability, mental-health issues, financial worries, or have a language barrier.

He said: “UU has certainly learnt many lessons about supporting vulnerable customers following the contamination issue 18 months ago. I think the measure they have in place will certainly support many on my constituents who may be elderly, in ill health, or in some other way vulnerable.”