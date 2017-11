Have your say

A plane towing an unusually strident political message has been spotted over Preston.

Plane signs are more usually deployed for adverts, or even the odd high-flying marriage proposal.

But the one spotted over Preston this afternoon bore a starker message - 'Labour is Death UK'.

The small plane was first spotted circling around Preston, and was then seen in Liverpool and Manchester.

The North West Labour Party will be holding its annual conference in Blackpool this weekend.