‘Nuisance’ car wash shut down in Penwortham

A controversial car wash which angered neighbours has been finally shut down by enforcement officers.

The former Rydal Motors site at Howick, Penwortham, has been home to a hand car wash operation.

It has changed time three times since, with noise getting worse.

It was originally granted a temporary licence - but when it expired the business on Liverpool Road kept operating.

A planning application to South Ribble Council for a car wash, tool hire office and for a building for MOT’s , car servicing etc was turned down.

Councillors denied it on the grounds of noise disturbance to neighbouring properties.

But the business kept running, prompting anger from local residents and councillors.

Now South Ribble Council has confirmed an enforcement notice has been served.

Higher Penwortham Liberal Democrat councillors , including Coun David Howarth, celebrated the closing down of the site.

They wrote in a newsletter: “Planning approval has previously been granted for a housing development and for a mini supermarket and petrol station.

“None of those came about and permission was then given for a hand car wash.

Planning councillors resolved when considering granting permanent permission: : “The development would result in an unacceptable level of noise and disturbance to neighbouring residential properties and the applicant has failed to demonstrate that the proposed noise mitigation measures are adequate to overcome the adverse impacts caused by noise.

“The proposal would be seriously detrimental to residential amenity and therefore, is contrary to Policy 17 criteria c) and d) in the Central Lancashire Core Strategy.”