New chief executive to be installed at County Hall

One of the final pieces of business at last night's chaotic full meeting of Lancashire County Council was a vote to approve Angie Ridgwell as interim chief executive and Director of Resources.

That meant compulsory redundancy for previous chief Jo Turton and voluntary for director of governance Ian Young in a restructure at the very top of the council.

The move came despite the opposition of 30 county councillors and vehement complaints that councillors had not been told how much the changes would cost.

Opposition Labour group leader County Coun Azhar Ali claimed it had been “a witch hunt” and warned the changes would cost the council millions of pounds.

He said he was “shocked and disgusted” at the way the redundancies and recruitment had been dealt with and revealed only two candidates had been interviewed for the new top role after two others dropped out and his request for more time to be given to find other candidates was refused. He said neither of the staff interviewed had reached the threshold required when marked on appropriate skills. But Council Leader Driver accused Coun Ali of revealing confidential information and said he would be making a formal complaint.

Labour Coun Lorraine Beavers accused Coun Driver of a “personal vendetta”.

Independent councillor Liz Oades said: “This has been kept in the dark, rather like mushrooms. It’s appalling.”

Councillors were asked to endorse the decision of the council’s employment committee which had already approved the three staff changes.

Coun Driver said the details could not be discussed.

In a pre-written statement Coun Driver said: “We had an excellent field of candidates and it is testament to Angie’s considerable range of knowledge and experience that the committee felt able to appoint her.”

“This is a crucial time for the county council, as we face an unprecedented financial challenge. Our restructure of senior management recognises that challenge and required us to find an exceptional candidate, someone who not only has highly developed skills as a visionary leader, but also has the necessary professional finance qualifications and experience of managing the finances of a major organisation.

“Angie fulfils both of those criteria and I’m confident that she can lead us through the implementation of the restructure." She will take up the post early in the new year.