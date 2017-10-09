Mayor Brian Rollo roughs it for Preston homeless charity

The city’s mayor will be swapping his ceremonial chains for a blanket and pair of thick socks to support a Preston homeless charity.

First citizen Brian Rollo and wife Trisha will brave the elements, spending a night sleeping rough later this month.

Mayor Brian Rollo, and his wife Trisha, are sleeping rough later this month to raise funds for the Fox Street homeless charity

The pair, along with a host of other participants, hope to awareness for Fox Street, a charity that supports homeless men in Preston.

Fox Street is facing a significant funding cut due to dwindling local and national budgets.

Mayor Rollo told the Lancashire Post: “It is my honour to participate in this important fundraising event. Fox Street has long provided important services to some of Preston’s most vulnerable residents, and if my sleeping out means someone else doesn’t have to, then it’s absolutely worth it.

“It’s a group of us doing it and it won’t be easy, it will be cold but hopefully it won’t be wet.”

The sleep out is organised by charity Methodist Action and will take place on the steps of Preston’s Central Methodist Church.

Fox Street, based in the city centre, is facing up to losing £190,000 in funding due to budget cutbacks.

Mayoress Trisha Rollo said: “We wouldn’t wish (homelessness) on anybody and we should remember people are unfortunately not too far away from it happening.

“This is a great opportunity to support Fox Street and Methodist Action, by not only raising funds but raising awareness for the important work that they do. I hope that we are able to raise enough to make a difference to at least one person.”

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/prestonmayorandmayoress