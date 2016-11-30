Massive Chorley Hospital petition gets Downing Street delivery

A 23,000-name petition was handed in at Number 10 Downing Street by Chorley Hospital campaigners this week.

The names on the petition, which is calling on health bosses to reinstate Chorley’s A&E unit full time, were collected from folk in the town over six months.

The delegation that made the special delivery on Monday was made up of Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle, Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council, campaign organiser Steve Turner and members Carole Dewhurst, Jackie Porter and Judith Norris.

Mr Turner said: “It is a real good effort by the campaigners supported by the community and Lindsay Hoyle and his team, so they had a big part in it. It just shows how strong the commitment is to get the A&E open 24 hours.

“We were passed the baton by the Chorley Hospital crusade in 1977 to fight for hospital services. Chorley people should be proud the town has rallied to protect the A&E.

“At the end of the day, it’s a step forward in getting the 12 hours open, but that remains to be seen.

“But if we do succeed, it’s down to the campaigners and the community bringing pressure on the politicians, Trust and CCG.”

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust says a return to a 24-hour Chorley A&E is unrealistic. It is proposed that a 12 hours a day A&E service starts from mid-January, backed up by a 24-hour Urgent Care Centre.