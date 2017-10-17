Lancashire MP’s vow over BAE jobs

A Lancashire MP has added his voice for a call to start planning for a sixth generation fighter plane and to order replacements for the Red Arrows to help save aerospace jobs.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies was speaking after meeting bosses and union reps at BAE System’s Warton factory. Last week, the company announced 2,000 job losses, with almost 750 in Lancashire at Warton and Samlesbury.

Mr Menzies said of the meeting: “It was good to hear the union leaders and (MD) Chris Boardman are all on the same page.

“I have invited the union leaders to Westminster to meet with ministers to discuss how we can further support BAE, and hope to hold that meeting within the next two weeks.

“We must keep the Typhoon production line going. We need to see the deal to supply Qatar with 24 Typhoon and six Hawk given the final sign off in the first instance.

“And we need to push on with the next Saudi deal. Progress on that deal for an order of a further 48 Typhoons slowed during the election given Labour’s stance of no sales to the kingdom.

“However, I visited Saudi Arabia three weeks ago and they are very much of the view they will be buying these aircraft.

“I have also added my voice to the call for the Red Arrows replacement aircraft to be ordered from BAE - it is a small order but important.”

“I will also be pressing the Government to take urgent steps on a commitment to a sixth generation fighter plane, which we need to maintain our future capability as the best manufacturers of military aircraft in the world.”