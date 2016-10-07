Lancashire MEP asked to lead investigation into UKIP “altercation”

The decision to refer yesterday’s incident involving North West UKIP MEP Steven Woolfe to the European Parliament’s Code of Conduct Advisory Committee has been welcomed by committee chairman Sajjad Karim.

The Lancashire Conservative MEP promised to move swiftly to investigate the altercation which occurred at a UKIP delegation meeting in Strasbourg and left Mr Woolfe requiring emergency medical treatment.

Following the referral this morning by Parliament President Martin Schulz, Mr Karim is taking immediate steps to preserve all the evidence available, including any CCTV footage, and will be speaking to witnesses.

Mr Karim said: “This was a very serious incident and of course we send our best wishes to Mr Woolfe and his family and hope he makes a fast and full recovery.

“My committee will first of all seek to establish the facts behind what happened inside the parliament building at Strasbourg. We will then decide if there has been any breach of the MEPs’ Code of Conduct and, if so, refer the matter back to the President who will decide what action to take.

“I would ask anyone with knowledge or evidence that may assist the investigation to contact the Advisory Committee secretariat.”