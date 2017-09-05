Former Mayor of Preston Rose Kinsella has died

Have your say

The former Mayor of Preston Rose Kinsella had died aged 82.

The Alderman and former Mayor and Mayoress of Preston passed away peacefully at home in Preston with her loved ones by her side on August 30, say her family.

They said: "In our hearts you will always stay, Loved and remembered every day."

Rose was Mayor of Preston from 1998-1999 and was elected to Preston City Council in 1991.

She was also chairman of Community Gateway Association’s shadow board from 2004, and in 2005, as the organisation’s first tenant chairman, she signed the transfer agreement to create the Community Gateway Association.

She stood down as chairman in 2013.

A spokesman for CGA said: "It is with sadness that we have to report the passing of Rose Kinsella.

"Rose was very much involved in the early days of Community Gateway Association and was Chair of the Board until she gave up due to ill health.

"As a mark of gratitude a street was named after her. The legacy lives on. Rose gave up so much of her time in helping others.

"Our thoughts are with the family as this time."

A spokesman for Preston Labour Party said: "It's a dark week for Preston Labour. Rose Kinsella, former Councillor, Mayor, Chair of Community Gateway Association joins Peter Ward on our list of lost legends."

Rose will be remembered at a Funeral Mass and Civic Ceremony at Preston Minster on Friday September 8 at 2.30pm prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.

The family have requested family flowers only. Donations if desired to Vine House or Marie Curie c/o funeral director Enquiries to H & G Wilde, 154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 335974