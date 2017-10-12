Farron gets Northern Powerhouse role

​Former LibDem leader Tim Farron has been given a new role under Vince Cable.

Mr Cable has appointed his first team of principal spokespeople since becoming leader this summer.

Preston-born Mr Farron will take up a new position focused on regenerating the north of England.

This is regarded as a sign of the Lib Dems’ commitment to building a more b​​alanced national economy and making sure the government delivers on the Northern Powerhouse.

He will also lead on rural affairs.

Mr Cable said: “I am fortunate to lead such a great, gender-balanced team, which is comprised of the most talented and promising politicians in the House of Commons and battle-hardened, experienced campaigners.​​

“The team has a wealth of senior ministerial experience. It also includes the former council leaders of Newcastle and Liverpool, signalling my intention to restore and build on our local government base.”