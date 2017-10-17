Council says it was NOT asked to cremate Moors Murderer's body

Fylde Council has denied claims made in the national press that it was approached to dispose of Ian Brady's body at Lytham Cemetery.

The denial comes after reports were made in the Sun and Daily Star claiming that the council was asked if Lytham Cemetery would cremate the body of the notorious child murderer.

Chief Executive of Fylde Council Allan Oldfield confirmed today that the council was not approached with the request but clarified that any such future request to dispose of Ian Brady's body would be refused.

He said in a statement: “We are aware that on Sunday, October 15 2017 The Sun and The Daily Star printed an article stating that Fylde Council had been approached and asked if Lytham Cemetery would cremate the body of Ian Brady.

"This story is factually incorrect, and we can confirm that the Council has not been approached with any such request.

"We are in contact with The Sun and The Daily Star to have this story retracted on the grounds that there has been no request made and there is no evidence that anyone at the Council has spoken to the reporter, even though a ‘spokesperson’ is quoted.

"For clarification, if a request was made to cremate Ian Brady’s body at Lytham Cemetery this would be refused, however at present we have not yet been approached.”

Ian Brady died in a high security hospital on May 15 aged 79.