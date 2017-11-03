Cost of care could soon be on the rise

Charges for a range of care services across Lancashire could soon be increased.

Services, including home care, outreach services, day care, and supporting living, could become more costly after Lancashire County Council’s cabinet meets on Thursday, November 9, to discuss a review of non-residential care charges.

County Coun Graham Gooch.

Cabinet member for adult and community services, Coun Graham Gooch, said: “The rates we currently charge people are based on 2011 figures and since that time costs have risen by over 14 per cent. Given the county council’s current financial position this situation can’t continue.”

The services help the elderly and people with disabilities to live as independently as possible.

A consultation to share views on the changes will begin in December, subject to cabinet approval. Any changes would be introduced from April 2018.

By increasing non-residential charging, Lancashire County Council is hoping to generate an extra £2.9m per year to cover the future costs of running services.

People will only be charged for non-residential care according to their assessed ability to pay.

Currently over 51 per cent of people receiving non-residential adult care services are either assessed as not having to pay, are funded by the NHS or exempt under the Mental Health Act.

Coun Gooch said: “Inevitably some people would have to pay more, but most people would not see a significant increase in care costs.”