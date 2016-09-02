Buildings sold off by Lancashire County Council

County Hall bosses have put three office buildings up for sale in the centre of Preston, as part of a bid to save £200m by 2020/21.

Two of the buildings are Winckley House and Guild House, which overlook Winckley Square, with 58-60 Guild Hall Street also available.

Jennifer Mein, leader of the county council: “Winckley Square is an important base for some of the city’s professional services, so we believe that these properties offer great development potential that could bring new jobs, housing and economic activity into the city centre.

“By making changes to the ways our services work, we’ve been able to reduce the number of buildings we need.

“This reduces the cost of running our services and means that we can dispose of buildings, such as these, that we’ll no longer need.”

The offices are currently being used by the county council, but will be vacated next year.

County Council chiefs say the authority is currently maximising the use of its existing properties and office space, in order to save millions of pounds by reducing the number of buildings the council owns and rents.

Lancashire County Council needs to save £200m by 2020/21, as a result of ongoing government cuts to its budget and rising demand for services.

Offers are sought on the individual buildings, all three or a combination.

Coun Mein added: “This is an exciting time with major investments and improvements coming into the city.

“Improvements are planned for Winckley Square, the railway and the bus station, and there are exciting redevelopments planned for the former Park Hotel, and the Markets Quarter.”