Police thanks for horse loan offers

Horse owners have been thanked for helping police train up new officers.

Lancashire Constabulary appealed last week for loan horses through the winter, to help train up new mounted officers.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Lancashire Mounted Branch would like to say a huge, huge thank-you for the massive response we have had to our request for loan horses to help with our up-and-coming riding course.

“We have been absolutely overwhelmed by the response and inundated with offers from horse owners from all over the country.

“We have now closed the selection process as we have now managed to fulfil our requirements but we have retained some offers on file as reserves should the need arise.

“Once again, thank-you so much to everyone who shared our request and who offered their horses, it is very, very much appreciated.”

The force will stable the horses throughout the loan period, and cover the costs of the owners, as officers are trained.