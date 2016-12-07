Police tackle vehicle offences in Clayton-le-Woods

Sixteen vehicles were pulled over by police yesterday as part of a multi-agency traffic operation in Clayton-le-Woods.

Officers said they discovered that motorists committed an array of offences including having faulty lights, not wearing a seat belt, using a mobile phone whilst driving, driving with bald tyres or an exposed cord and without insurance or a driving licence.

One hundred per cent of taxis which were pulled over into the car park in Dantes Halfway House Restaurant and Bar in Preston Road had a prohibition notice issued and were taken off the road immediately.

Meanwhile 75 per cent of vehicles pulled over had either a defect or the driver had committed a road traffic offence.

A force spokesman said: “Please always take care when using roads and ensure that your vehicle is in full working condition before beginning your journey.”