Police reveal identity of man killed in fall from m-way bridge

Police have identified the man who died after falling from a bridge onto the M55 on Friday.

Officers have issued an appeal for witnesses after 68-year-old Martin Bird from Ingol fell from Sandy Lane road bridge in Bartle at around 9.40am.

Mr Bird, who has been described by his family as “much loved,” was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Lane one of the motorway’s eastbound carriageway was closed for around three hours as specialist officers carried out an investigation at the scene.

Sgt Finn Quainton, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man lost his life and first and foremost our thoughts are with Mr Bird’s family and friends.

“We are now appealing for anybody who saw him in the moments before his death, or saw the incident unfold, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The M55 was busy at that time of the morning and there may well have been cars travelling over Sandy Lane bridge, so we believe several people will have seen what happened.

“If you have any information that can help us piece together what occurred, we would urge you to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting long number 358 of September 8.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org