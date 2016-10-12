Police ready for new recruits

Lancashire Police is ready to begin a recruitment drive in a bid to find 160 new officers.

The window for new applicants opens on on November 1.

It is needed to replace those expected leave the constabulary in the next few years, mainly through retirement, and will not increase the overall numbers on the force.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “This is an important investment in Lancashire Constabulary and a chance to recruit officers from under-represented communities.

“We need to replace the officers due to leave in the coming months in order to ensure the force can continue to deliver the high level of service that residents rightly expect.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to work for one of the best police forces in the country and I hope to see applications from people of all backgrounds who want to serve their local community.”

Following the recruitment process, training will commence in autumn 2017 and the new officers will be posted right across Lancashire once they have qualified.

Applicants can apply online at Lancashire.police.uk/policeofficer from November 1 to November 18.