Police ‘marks men’ drop in

A VILLAGE library was the scene for a welcome police operation this week.

Euxton Library in Chorley was chosen for a special free bike security coding session.

Kath Deakin, of Euxton Library, said: “It was really, really busy. We had over 25 bikes in the course of the afternoon.”

The event, held between 2pm and 4pm on Wednesday, was organised by Kath and is a joint venture between the library and the Euxton Neighbourhood Policing Team.

PCSOs Ray Chadwick and Lee Reed carried out the markings and also in attendance was Tammy Finlayson, intervention and prevention officer with Chorley Council.

The offer was not only open to bike owners - but those with scooters and skateboards, too.

Kath added: “Both adults and children attended. We advertised it and said it’s like a drop-in session. We’ll probably do another in summer. We had really good feedback from people saying how much they enjoyed it.

“We’ve done it before in partnership with the library and the Euxton Neighbourhood Policing Team.”