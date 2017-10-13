Police helicopter called out in Preston over fears of person on track

The police helicopter was called out in Fulwood over fears that a person was on the train tracks, early this morning.

Police were called out at around 5am to reports that shouting could be heard coming from the track at the back of Lytham Road.

The helicopter was called out to assist with the search.

A police spokesman said: "A member of the public called us to say that they could hear somebody shouting from the direction of the train line behind their house.

"They heard a train going by and were worried that someone was on the line.

"British Transport Police, our patrols and the helicopter had a look for the person.

"No trace of anyone was found."